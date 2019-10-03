Barra Grant's Miss America's Ugly Daughter Set for Off-Broadway Premiere

After a successful run in Los Angeles, Miss America's Ugly Daughter, a solo show written by and starring Barra Grant, is set to make its off-Broadway premiere at the Marjorie S. Deane Little Theater. Previews will begin on December 28, ahead of an opening night on January 17, 2020. Eve Brandstein will direct the production.

The show is described as follows: "Bess Myerson was the first and only ever Jewish Miss America. She was famous; she was infamous. She had it all…until she fell in love with the wrong man and lost her reputation and a little of her mind. Her daughter, Barra, was an awkward child who was not equipped to wear tiaras. As Barra takes us on the journey of her life, Bess is ever-present, fixated on 'improving' Barra by molding her into a version of herself. Her advice is not very helpful…as Barra wages a feisty struggle, trying to fit in at school, meet the right man, find a career and forge her own place in the universe."