Anne L. Nathan, Martin Moran Set for Sing Street Musical

New York Theatre Workshop has announced casting for the new musical Sing Street, written by Enda Walsh (book) and John Carney and Gary Clark (score). Directed by Rebecca Taichman and choreographed by Sonya Tayeh, the production runs November 25-January 19, with opening night to take place on December 16.

The cast of Sing Street will include Max William Bartos as Darren, Brendan C. Callahan as Gary, Billy Carter as Robert, Zara Devlin as Raphina, Gus Halper as Brendan, Jakeim Hart as Larry, Martin Moran as Brother Baxter, Anne L. Nathan as Sandra, Johnny Newcomb as Barry, Brenock O'Connor as Conor, Gian Perez as Kevin, Sam Poon as Eamon, Skyler Volpe as Anne, and Amy Warren as Penny. Ilan Eskenazi will understudy the role of Conor.

Sing Street will feature scenic and costume design by Bob Crowley, lighting design by Christopher Akerlind, sound design by Darron L. West, and music supervision and orchestrations by Martin Lowe. Fred Lassen will serve as music director.

Based on John Carney's film, the musical follows 16-year-old Conor and his schoolmates as they turn to music to escape troubles at home and impress a mysterious girl.