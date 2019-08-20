Andrus Nichols, T. Ryder Smith, and More to Star in Terra Firma

The new theater company the Coop has announced the cast for its world premiere of Barbara Hammond's Terra Firma, directed by Shana Cooper, and running September 27-November 10 at Baruch Performing Arts Center, with opening night set for October 10.

John Keating, Daniel José Molina, Andrus Nichols, Tom O'Keefe, Gerardo Rodriguez, T. Ryder Smith, and Mark Bedard will star in the production. The creative team will include Andrew Boyce (sets), Ntokozo Fuzunina Kunene (costumes), Eric Southern (lights), and Jane Shaw (sound).

Terra Firma is described as follows: "Inspired by a real life event, Terra Firma is set in a not-so-distant Beckettian future, years after a conflict known as The Big War, where a tiny kingdom wrestles with the problems of running a nation, and spars with different concepts of what makes a citizen, a country and a civilization."

The Coop is founded by artistic director Nichols (Sense & Sensibility) and playwright-in-residence Kate Hamill (Little Women).