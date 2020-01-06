All the Natalie Portmans Announces Casting for New York Premiere at MCC

MCC Theater has announced complete casting for the New York premiere of All the Natalie Portmans, written by C.A. Johnson and directed by Kate Whoriskey. The production begins performances February 6 in the Susan & Ronald Frankel Theater at the Robert W. Wilson MCC Theater Space, ahead of an official opening on February 24.

All The Natalie Portmans is a fantastical new coming of age comedy. Sixteen-year-old Keyonna and her older brother Samuel live on the brink of eviction while dreaming of a better tomorrow. Too smart, "too gay" and too lonely to fit in, Keyonna escapes into a world of rom coms, red carpets, and all the iconic characters played by her muse, Natalie Portman. But when "all the Natalie Portmans" start talking back to her, Keyonna finally has to face her off-screen drama in this imaginative new play that reminds us to embrace life on the ground while still reaching for the stars.

The cast will feature Joshua Boone (Network), Tony nominee Montego Glover (Memphis), Elise Kibler (Mies Julie), Renika Williams (The Climb), and Kara Young (Halfway Bitches Go Straight to Heaven).

The creative team includes scenic design by Donyale Werle, costume design by Jennifer Moeller, lighting design by Stacey Derosier, and sound design by Sinan Refik Zafar.