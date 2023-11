The new vocal group T.3, made up of Broadway veterans Jim Hogan (Kimberly Akimbo), Liam Fennecken (Chicago), and Brendan Jacob Smith (The Simon and Garfunkel Story), is releasing its new EP Option Up on December 8 ahead of their first national tour. On December 1, they release their single of “Bring Him Home” from Les Misérables, but we’ve got a first listen that you can hear below.

You can presave the single here.