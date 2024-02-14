Clubbed Thumb and New Georges Announce Return of Obie-Winning Grief Hotel

Tony Award-nominated and Obie Award-winning theater company Clubbed Thumb announces a return engagement of Grief Hotel, which originally premiered as part of the 2023 Summerworks festival of new plays. Written by Liza Birkenmeier and directed by Tara Ahmadinejad, who were recently awarded a special citation from the Obie Awards for this collaboration, Grief Hotel will be presented in partnership with New Georges and in residence at the Public Theater, where it will run at the Shiva Theater from March 20-April 20.

The cast includes Nadine Malouf (Montag) as Em, Ana Nogueira (Which Way to the Stage) as Winn, Naren Weiss as Rohit, Obie Award-winner Susannah Perkins (The Wolves) as Teresa, Susan Blommaert as Aunt Bobbi, and Bruce McKenzie as Asher.

The design team features scenic design by dots, costume design by Mel Ng, lighting design by Masha Tsimring, and sound design and composition by Jordan McCree.