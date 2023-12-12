Cherise Booth, Josh Radnor, and More to Star in Itamar Moses’s The Ally

Complete casting has been announced for the world premiere of The Ally at the Public Theater, written by Tony Award-winning playwright Itamar Moses (The Band’s Visit) and directed by Drama Desk winner Lila Neugebauer (The Wolves). The play will run February 15-March 10 at the Public Theater’s Anspacher Theater, with opening night scheduled for February 27. The Ally marks Moses’s return to the Public after writing the book for The Fortress of Solitude (2014), and marks Neugebauer’s Public Theater debut.

The complete cast of The Ally is Josh Radnor (Disgraced, How I Met Your Mother) as Asaf, Cherise Boothe (Fabulation, or, The Re-Education of Undine) as Nakia/Rabbi, Elijah Jones as Baron, Michael Khalid Karadsheh as Farid, Joy Osmanski (Stargirl) as Gwen, Ben Rosenfield (Boardwalk Empire) as Reuven, and Madeline Weinstein (Harry Potter and the Cursed Child) as Rachel.

In the dramatic play The Ally, college professor Asaf (Radnor) is asked by a student to sign a social justice manifesto. What at first seems like a simple choice instead embroils him in an increasingly complex web of conflicting agendas that challenge his allegiances as a progressive, a husband, an artist, an academic, an American, an atheist, and a Jew.

The production includes scenic design by Lael Jellinek, costume design by Sarita Fellows, lighting design by Reza Behjat, sound design by Bray Poor, and prop management by Claire M. Kavanah.