Ever After Authors Marcy Heisler and Zina Goldrich to Perform Songs in Concert

Songwriting partners Marcy Heisler and Zina Goldrich will be the featured guests at the August 5 installment of Theatre & Opera Mondays at Southampton Arts Center, beginning at 7pm. The series is held every Monday in August and offers a glimpse into the world of New York theater.

With the help of some Broadway friends, Heisler and Goldrich will perform a bill of their old favorites, new debuts, and sneak peeks at upcoming projects. Having begun their collaboration in 1993, the one-night-only concert celebrates over 25 years of romantic comedy writing for the composing duo.

Heisler (author/lyricist) and Goldrich (composer) were the first women ever honored with the Fred Ebb Award for Musical Theatre Songwriting, and Heisler was honored with the 2012 Kleban Prize for Outstanding Lyrics. Their current stage projects include Ever After, Junie B's Essential Survival Guide to School, Hollywood Romance, and a musical adaptation of a Universal Studios romantic classic. In 2012, Goodspeed Opera House premiered The Great American Mousical, based on the bestselling book by author/director Julie Andrews. In 2016, Goldrich and Heisler continued their collaboration with Andrews, contributing songs to her Netflix series Julie's Green Room.