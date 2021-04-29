Watch Sutton Foster Sing "Hey, Look Me Over" in Concert at New York City Center

Two-time Tony winner Sutton Foster leads an all-star concert from New York City Center, Bring Me to Light, now streaming through May 31. Foster is joined in the show by Tony winner Kelli O'Hara, Tony nominees Raúl Esparza and Joaquina Kalukango, and Wren Rivera.

Here's an excerpt from the concert, which has Foster singing "Hey, Look Me Over" from the musical Wildcat:

Buy virtual tickets for Bring Me to Light here.