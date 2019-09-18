Tom Hiddleston and More at the 2019 American Theatre Wing Gala

The American Theatre Wing held its annual gala on Monday, September 16. As previously announced, the event, dubbed Say Yes to Artists Gala, celebrated the legacy of Jonathan Larson and the Larson family.

Tom Hiddleston attends the American Theatre Wing's 2019 Gala at Cipriani 42nd Street.

The gala featured performances from Brandon Victor Dixon; Nikki M. James; the cast of The Jonathan Larson Project, including Nick Blaemire, Lauren Marcus, Andy Mientus, Krysta Rodriguez, and Jason Tam; the cast of Love in Hate Nation, including Sydney Farley, Amina Faye, Jasmine Forsberg, Lauren Marcus, Kelly McIntyre, Lena Skeele, Emerson Mae Smith, and Tatiana Wechsler; as well as Daphne Rubin-Vega, Fredi Walker, and other members of the original Rent cast.

Krysta Rodriguez attends the American Theatre Wing's 2019 Gala at Cipriani 42nd Street on September 16, 2019 in New York City.

The funds raised at the gala will support the Wing's programs; this year's goal is to provide additional funding to the Jonathan Larson Grants, which provide monetary support to young musical theater writers.