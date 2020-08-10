Theatre for One to Stream Microplays by Black, Indigenous, and Women of Color

Theatre for One, the intimate theatrical experience that brings together one actor and one audience member, will launch its first ever virtual experience this month with Theatre for One: Here We Are, a commission by Arts Brookfield with additional support from Thomas M. Neff.

Performances will begin on Thursday, August 20, 6pm-7:30pm ET through Brookfield Place's #BFPLatHome initiative and will be held each subsequent Thursday through September 24. Registration will be free and open to the public starting Monday, August 17, at 10am ET.

Theatre for One: Here We Are will feature microplays all written and directed by black, indigenous, and women of color in observance of the 100th anniversary of the ratification of the 19th Amendment which granted the right to vote primarily to middle- and upper-class white women, while still leaving overwhelming numbers of Black, Brown, and Indigenous women disenfranchised.

The eight writers who are contributing new works to Here We Are include Horton Foote Prize winner Jaclyn Backhaus; Lorraine Hansberry Award winner Lydia R. Diamond; two-time Pulitzer Prize winner Lynn Nottage; Stacey Rose, who had two plays included in the prestigious 2019 Kilroy List; Obie Award winner Nikkole Salter; American Indian Movie Award winner DeLanna Studi; Golden Globe Award winner Regina Taylor; and Obie Award winner Carmelita Tropicana.

The directors for will include two-time Drama League finalist Tiffany Nichole Greene; Lilly Award winner Candis C. Jones; Lilla Jewel Award winner Rebecca Martinez; Taylor Reynolds, an artistic leader of the 2019 Obie Award-winning The Movement Theatre Company; and recently named co-artistic director of the Working Theater Tamilla Woodard.

Casting will be announced shortly.

For more information and to sign up for updates, click here.