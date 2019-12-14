The Weekend Report: Lea Michele and Jonathan Groff's Spring Awakening Reunion

Welcome to TheaterMania's Weekend Report, where you'll find recent news stories from the New York theater scene and beyond.

Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick will be honored by the Actors Fund.

(© David Gordon)

The Actors Fund's Honorees Are Announced

Upcoming Plaza Suite stars Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick will be honored at the Actors Fund's gala on Monday, April 6, 2020. Also to be honored are Actors Fund chairman Brian Stokes Mitchell, philanthropist Steve Tisch, and AFL-CIO president Richard L. Trumka.

"We're proud to honor Matthew, Sarah Jessica, Steve, and Richard — each accomplished leaders in their fields who reflect the excellence we strive for in all of our services," said Joseph P. Benincasa, president and CEO of the Actors Fund. "In addition, we look forward to celebrating Brian Stokes Mitchell's 15 year-run as Chairman of the Fund, and to saluting his spirit of generosity, collaboration, and inspired leadership that continue to ensure our services, for everyone in our performing arts and entertainment community, remain a vital part of supporting a life in the arts."

Adam Rapp will edit your work.

(© David Gordon)

Be Edited by Adam Rapp

Broadway's The Sound Inside has launched The Sound Inside Writer's Challenge. Entrants are asked to submit a fictional short story or play of less than 2,000 words. Five entrants will be selected to be read and edited by playwright Adam Rapp, and then published on the show's social media accounts. Winners will receive two tickets to the show. Enter here by Sunday, December 22, with winners announced December 27.

Directed by David Cromer, The Sound Inside stars Mary-Louise Parker and Will Hochman at Studio 54.

Matthew Amendt will star in Dracula.

(© Tricia Baron)

Additional Casting

• Chelsea Diehl, Karen MacDonald, Kris Sidberry, and Paul Michael Valley will star in Bekah Brunstetter's The Cake at Boston's Lyric Stage Company. Courtney O'Connor directs the January 10-February 9 run.

• Matthew Amendt, Laura Baranik, Michael Crane, Kelley Curran, Jessica Frances Dukes, Kate Hamill, Lori Laing, Jamie Ann Romero, and Matthew Saldivar will star in Kate Hamill's Dracula at Classic Stage Company, running January 14-March 8 under the direction of Sarna Lapine.

• Stephanie Berry and Rob Morrison will star in Tristan Bernays's two-actor adaptation of Frankenstein, directed by Timothy Douglas at Classic Stage Company (January 30-March 8, in repertory with Dracula).

• Mark Murphey, Tony Sancho, Amy Lizardo, Cedric Lamar, David Anzuelo, Natalie Camunas, Ted Deasy, Derek Garza, and Kate Mulligan will star in Octavio Solis's Mother Road, directed by Bill Rauch at Arena Stage. Performances run February 7-March 8.

• Ana Gasteyer will host New York Theatre Workshop's upcoming gala honoring Rachel Chavkin and Jordan Roth, to be held February 3 at Capitale. Presenters will include Josh Groban, Rachel Brosnahan, Dave Malloy, the Bengsons, and cast members from Hadestown.

• Donnetta Lavinia Grays will star in her play Where We Stand, running January 31-March 1 at WP Theater before playing Baltimore Center Stage, April 2-26. Grays will alternate performances with David Ryan Smith beginning February 15. Tamilla Woodard directs.

• Mary Bacon, Amelia Campbell, Michael Gaston, Ezra Knight, Thomas Kopache, Michael Laurence, Deirdre Madigan, and Melinda Tanner will star in Jessica Blank, Erik Jensen, and Steve Earle's Coal Country at the Public Theater, running February 18-March 29.

Extensions and Announcements

• Paula Vogel and Daryl Roth will be honored at the Vineyard Theatre's April 20, 2020, gala at 583 Park Avenue.

• The Red Bucket Follies raised $5,631,888 for Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS.

• Katori Hall's The Hot Wing King has been extended through March 22 at Signature Theatre.

• The McKittrick Hotel's Speakeasy Magick will relocate to the venue's Lodge at Gallow Green beginning December 27.

• Freestyle Love Supreme is accepting new applications for its January 18-March 14 Foundations of Freestyle class, run and created by members of the acclaimed improv troupe. Apply here for the course, which costs $550.

• Charles Randolph-Wright and Marcus Hummon's musical American Prophet, about the life of Frederick Douglass, will run July 10-August 16 at Arena Stage.

• Chain Theatre will present Jean Dobie GIebel's Chasing the River, directed by Ella Jane New, February 7-22.

• St. Ann's Warehouse has extended Yaël Farber's production of Hamlet, starring Oscar nominee Ruth Negga, through March 8.

• The immersive theater company Witness will present Last Days of the Tsars, running February 25-March 15 in Seattle.

