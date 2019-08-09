Stargate Theatre to Present Original Play Sweet Water

Stargate Theatre has announced that it will present an original play, Sweet Water, at New York City Center Stage II from Wednesday, August 14 to Friday, August 16. The show is described as follows: "Through original scenes, stories, and poetry, written and performed by members of Stargate Theatre's 2019 Sharon Sullivan Company, Sweet Water seeks answers to urgent yet timeless questions about the nature of love."

Stargate Theatre is a project of Manhattan Theatre Club's "Giving Voice" educational program. According to the organization, "the program offers young men who have been involved with the justice system the opportunity to create and perform an original play."

Manhattan Theatre Club is a nonprofit with a focus on bringing new works to the stage; its educational programming department was created in 1989, and was the first of a major theater company in New York City. Lynne Meadow is MTC's current artistic director.