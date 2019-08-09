Sheldon Harnick to Be Honored by the American Songbook Association

The American Songbook Association will present its second annual gala, To Life! Celebrating Sheldon Harnick on Monday, September 16. Held at Pershing Square Signature Center, Harnick— lyricist of Fiddler on the Roof, Fiorello!, She Loves Me, and more— will be the recipient of the 2019 ASA Lifetime Achievement Award. The event will be hosted by Klea Blackhurt.

Many talented entertainers will also perform, including Kate Baldwin, Laura Benanti, Robert Cuccoli, Ed Dixon, Adam Helkler, Rebecca Luker, Brad Oscar, Melanie Moore, Samantha Massell, Alan Schmuckler, Jeff Harnar and Alex Rybeck, Kissy Simmons, and Sidney Myer, with others to be announced in the coming weeks.

Sheldon Harnick began writing lyrics for Broadway in the 1950s, and his most recent work was seen in 2017's Prince of Broadway, and Fiddler on the Roof can now be seen in Yiddish translation at Stage 42. Harnick's work has garnered many awards, including a Pulizer Prize and three Tonys, two of which were for Best Musical.