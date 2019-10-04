Riverdance Will Celebrate 25th Anniversary With New York City Engagement

Riverdance will celebrate its 25th anniversary with its first New York City engagement in a decade.

The beloved Irish dance show will play eight performances at Radio City Music Hall, March 10-15. Riverdance will have a set by Alan Farquharson, lighting by Andrew Voller, video by Cosmo AV, costumes by Joan Bergin, and sound by Michael O'Gorman. Peter Canning is the lead designer.

Riverdance will be reimagined by director John McColgan and producer Moya Doherty, with its Grammy-winning score rerecorded by composer Bill Whelan.