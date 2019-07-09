Rave Theater Festival Announces Lineup

Selections have been announced for Ken Davenport's inaugural Rave Theater Festival, to be held August 9-25 at the Clemente Soto Vélez Cultural Center.

Twenty works have been chosen out of hundreds of submissions across a variety of disciplines. Included among the featured plays are Fancy Maids (written and directed by Harold Hodge Jr.) and Sweet Lorraine (written by Rajendra Ramoon Maharaj and Adam Mace, and directed by Maharaj). Musical fare will also be on offer, such as Oceanborn (book by Morgan Smith, music and lyrics by Mhairi Cameron) and The Perfect Fit (written by Joshua Turchin, and directed by Garth Kravits). The festival will also feature both dance performances (like Girls On Tap, created and choreographed by Sally Dashwood) and immersive theater (Noirtown, written by Michael Bontatibus). For more details about the shows, click here.

Rave Theater Festival is presented by Davenport Theatrical Enterprises, whose mission is to produce 5,000 new shows by 2025. The event is described as follows: "As it gets harder and harder for new theater makers to get their work produced in this city, Tony Award-winning producer Ken Davenport wanted to provide a new platform for emerging artists to have their work seen on a stage. Rave Theater Festival will feature a diverse roster of new shows with an emphasis on quality of writing and creativity."

More information will be announced in the future.