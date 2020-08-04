Radio City Christmas Spectacular Cancelled for 2020

The 2020 edition of Radio City Music Hall's Christmas Spectacular Starring the Radio City Rockettes has been canceled owing to the coronavirus pandemic. The show began at the hallowed venue in 1933.

"We regret that the 2020 production of the Christmas Spectacular Starring the Radio City Rockettes, presented by Chase, has been canceled due to continued uncertainty associated with the COVID-19 pandemic," MSG Entertainment said in a statement. "We are disappointed for everyone involved with the show, as well as for the many fans who make the Christmas Spectacular a cherished part of their holiday tradition. We look forward to welcoming audiences back for the 2021 production, which is on sale now. All tickets for the 2020 production will be automatically refunded at the point of purchase."

The Radio City Rockettes are the longest-running precision dance company in America, admired for their iconic style of dance and their unity both onstage and off. In 2018, the Christmas Spectacular introduced both a brand-new finale scene and all-new digital projections. It continues to combine traditional numbers with cutting edge technology that extends the scenery beyond the stage to transport audiences from their seats right to the center of the action – from the North Pole, to Central Park, to a manger in Bethlehem.