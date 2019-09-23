Rachel Brosnahan to Lead Reading of Harry Kondoleon's Play Yourself

Rachel Brosnahan will star in a reading of Harry Kondoleon's Play Yourself, to be held October 7 at New York Theatre Workshop. The reading will benefit NYTW's Artist Workshop and Education programming. Additional casting will be announced.

Play Yourself was first produced at NYTW in 2002. It tells the story of a forgotten Hollywood actress nearing the end of her life, as she attempts to rewrite the life of her daughter. Lee Sunday Evans will direct the reading.

Brosnahan, an Emmy winner for The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, starred in Othello at New York Theatre Workshop in 2016.