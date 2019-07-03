Sample "The Cigarette Song" From Promenade at New York City Center

Encores! Off-Center will present Al Carmines-María Irene Fornés musical Promenade July 10 and 11 under the direction of Laurie Woolery. Described as an absurdist look at the haves and have-nots, the production will star Mark Bedard (Jailer), Becca Blackwell (Mayor), Eddie Cooper (Mr. R), Daniel Everidge (Mr. T), Carmen Ruby Floyd (Miss I), Marcy Harriell (Miss U), James T. Lane (105), Bonnie Milligan (Miss Cake), Bryonha Parham (Servant), Don Darryl Rivera (Soldier, Driver), Soara-Joye Ross (Miss O), Steve Routman (Soldier, Injured Man), Saundra Santiago (Mother), and J.D. Webster (Mr. S). Watch Parham, Overshown, and Lane perform a number from the show, "The Cigarette Song," at a recent press preview: