TheaterMania Young Playwrights Contest Rules and Regulations

THEATERMANIA YOUNG PLAYWRIGHTS CONTEST

OFFICIAL RULES

NO PURCHASE OR PAYMENT OF ANY KIND IS NECESSARY TO ENTER OR WIN. A PURCHASE WILL NOT IMPROVE YOUR CHANCES OF WINNING. This contest is intended for legal residents of the United States and shall only be construed and evaluated according to applicable U.S. law and state law. Do not enter this Contest if you are not located in the United States or are otherwise ineligible to enter in accordance with these Official Rules at the time of entry.

Sponsor

1. "THEATERMANIA YOUNG PLAYWRIGHTS CONTEST" (the "Contest") is sponsored and administered by TheaterMania.com, Inc. ("TheaterMania") and the respective Prizes (as described below) are courtesy of The Barrow Group and any other prize provider as determined before the end of the Contest Period (the "Prize Providers").

Contest Period

2. The Contest begins at 9:00 AM Eastern Time ("ET") on May 1st, 2020 and ends at 5:00 PM ET on May 30st, 2020 (the "Contest Period").

Eligibility

3. The Contest is open to legal U.S. residents residing in the United States (including the District of Columbia) who are: (a) high school students that are the age of majority in their respective states of permanent residence at the time of entry, or where under the age of majority have parent or legal guardian written consent on all necessary Contest documentation, and (b) have submitted an Entry as set out below. Non-eligibility or non-compliance with any of these Official Rules will result in disqualification. Void in Rhode Island, Puerto Rico, U.S. territories, and where prohibited or restricted by law. (For the avoidance of doubt, any references in these Rules to Entrants shall also include those Entrants who are deemed Winners).

4. TheaterMania, the Prize Providers and their respective parent, subsidiaries, affiliates, agents or representatives, advertising and promotion agencies, and each of their officers, directors and employees (collectively, the "Promotion Entities"), and their immediate family members and/or those living in the same household with whom they are domiciled may not enter the Contest. For the purposes of these Official Rules, "immediate family member" means spouse, including common law spouse, father, mother, son, daughter, brother and sister of the entrant, regardless of where they reside.

How to Enter

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. There is one (1) way to enter the Contest:

5. Online Entry. To enter the Contest, at any time during the Contest Period, simply submit your entry through the online form located at:https://forms.gle/iSQsug3UKPkRiRzs8that includes the following information: first name, last name, postal address, grade, name of high school, email address and instructions for submitting your play.

The submission must meet the following requirements to be an eligible entry:

* It must be a script for a one-act play of 10 pages or less, submitted in play format.



* There can be no more than five (5) actors in the play, however, each actor can play multiple roles.



* The play must be submitted in English.



* The play must avoid topics and language deemed offensive to the general public including but not limited to:

—offensive racial language

—disparagement of political parties

—incitements to violence

—disparagement of people including and not limited to: religious affiliations, sexual orientation, ethnicity and gender identification

—profanity

—be libelous, threatening or harassing.

* The play must not violate any laws or the rights of any third party, including, but not limited to copyright. For example, an entry must not defame, infringe or violate publicity or privacy rights of any person, living or deceased, or otherwise infringe upon any person's, entity's or organization's personal or proprietary rights, including but not limited to, intellectual property rights. The submission must not contain any viruses, worms, or other interfering computer programming.

* The Entrant acknowledges and agrees that: (a) the actors and the Entrant or a director will be visible to the viewing public via the livestream reading of the Entry, if the Entry is selected as a Winner, (b) the director or Entrant will read the stage notes and cue the actors to speak their parts, (c) the Entry is an original work and that the likeness to anyone real or fictional is strictly a coincidence and that the Entrant is the sole owner and creator of the Entry.

All eligible entries are referred to as an "Entry".

6. By submitting an Entry to the Contest, each entrant acknowledges that they have read and understood these Official Rules and agree to abide by and be bound by them.

Entry Limitation and Verification

7. There is a limit of one (1) Entry per person. If it is discovered that an entrant attempted to enter more than once, all entries of such entrant will be void.

8. Entrants must submit entries using the correct entry format and include the required information set out above. TheaterMania is not responsible for any late, incomplete or misdirected contest entries.

9. If the identity of the entrant is disputed, the authorized account holder of the email address submitted at the time of entry will be deemed to be the entrant. The "authorized account holder" is the natural person who is assigned the email address. Entrant may be required to provide proof that he/she is the authorized account holder associated with the winning entry.

10. Entries are subject to verification at any time and may be disqualified if they are late, misdirected, incomplete, illegible, irregular, forged, submitted through illicit or unauthorized means, not original to the entrant, or if they contain any false statements or do not conform to or satisfy any condition of these Official Rules. The use of any device to automate the entry process is prohibited. Proof of transmission (screenshots or captures, etc.) does not constitute proof of delivery. TheaterMania reserves the right in its sole discretion to disqualify any individual for any reason whatsoever, including any individual who is found to be tampering with the entry process or the operation of the Contest.

11. The sole determinant of time for the purposes of a valid entry in this Contest will be TheaterMania's internal database records.

Prize Description

12. There is one (1) first place winner who will receive (3) prizes (the "Prize"). The Prizes consist of the reading over live stream of the Winner's Entry by actors (or a cast provided by the Winner), a gift certificate to an online course offered by The Barrow Group, and personalized notes from Judges. The Prize has an approximate retail value of US $1,500.00. There will also be two (2) runners' up and five (5) honorable mentions determined by the Judges that will each receive personalized notes from Judges. All eight winners and honorable mentions will be named on the Theatermania.com website. Prize Redemption Restrictions and Conditions:

13. Each Prize winner (a "Winner") and his/her guest will be responsible for all other expenses not included in a Prize.

14. Each Winner and his/her guest must abide by all policies and terms and conditions of the streaming service used. TheaterMania and the Prize Providers reserve the right to revoke any full or partial Prize from each Winner or each Winner's guest who it, or its personnel, may deem, in its sole discretion, be intoxicated, be a safety risk, have violated any venue policy or law, or may bring TheaterMania or the Prize Providers into disrepute.

15. Limit of one (1) Prize per person during the Contest Period. Each Prize must be accepted as awarded, without any representations, warranties or conditions whatsoever and TheaterMania expressly disclaims any and all such representations, warranties and conditions. Each Prize is non-assignable, non-transferable, non-refundable, non-exchangeable and is not convertible to cash. TheaterMania reserves the right in their sole discretion to substitute the Prize for a prize of equal or greater value (based on the approximate retail value of the Prize as stated in these Official Rules), including without limitation a cash award, if the Prize cannot be awarded as described herein for any reason. All details and other restrictions of the Prize not specified in these Official Rules will be determined by TheaterMania in its sole discretion.

Winner Selection

16. Judges will have until June 12th, 2020 to make their final selections. Judges will include industry professionals and additional or replacement judges may be added (the "Judges"). Judges are not offered monetary compensation for participating.

The Judges will collectively select five (8) Entries (1 potential Winner, 2 potential runners-up and 5 potential honorable mentions, each a "Selected Entrant") based on the following criteria: (1) Creativity (50%); and (2) Originality (50%) (together, the "Judging Criteria"). Decisions of the Judges are final and binding. Odds of winning depend on the total number of Entries received during the Contest Period and the evaluation of the Entries by the Judges based on the Judging Criteria.

17. Each Selected Entrant will be contacted on the Judge Date via e-mail at the email address submitted with their entry (the "Notification").

18. Before being declared a Winner, each Selected Entrant must, within five (5) business days of the Notification:

a. Confirm compliance with these Official Rules;

b. Sign (or in the case of a minor have its parent or legal guardian sign) and return a Declaration of Eligibility and Liability/Publicity Release ("Declaration and Release documents") to be provided by TheaterMania, which:

i. releases the Promotion Entities from any liability, losses, damages and expenses which may be suffered or incurred in connection with this Contest or the Prize; and

ii. consents to the use, without further consideration, of his/her name, city and state of residence, comments and photographs or other likenesses for publicity and promotion purposes by the Promotion Entities in any and all forms of media and waives all rights (including moral rights) with respect to printed, broadcast and other forms of publicity, including as set out in Section 5 of these Official Rules.

19. If a Selected Entrant: (i) does not meet the above requirements, or (ii) is unable to satisfy any of the eligibility requirements set out in these Official Rules, such Selected Entrant will be disqualified from the Contest at the sole discretion of TheaterMania and the Prize will be deemed forfeited by that Selected Entrant and such Selected Entrant shall have no recourse toward TheaterMania or any other person or entity involved in the Contest. In the event that a Selected Entrant is found ineligible, a repeat draw will be conducted from all remaining eligible entries in accordance with the process set out above. This process will be repeated until a Winner has been declared for the Prize(s). Notwithstanding the foregoing, each Winner must be confirmed by no later than: 5:00PM ET June 15th, 2020, otherwise the unclaimed Prize will be null and void.

20. Once a Selected Entrant is confirmed to be a Winner, he/she will be advised by TheaterMania where and how to redeem his/her Prize.

21. If a Winner indicates to TheaterMania they will not be able to collect their Prize, the Prize will be deemed forfeited by that Winner and TheaterMania reserves the right to award the Prize to an alternate Winner who has been selected and qualified in accordance with these Official Rules.

Conduct

22. TheaterMania reserves the right, in its sole discretion, to disqualify any entrant it finds to be: (a) violating the Official Rules; (b) tampering or attempting to tamper with the entry process or the operation of the Contest; (c) acting in an unsportsmanlike or disruptive manner, or with the intent to annoy, abuse, threaten or harass any other person; or (d) for any other similar conduct. Any attempt by an entrant or any other individual to undermine the legitimate operation of this Contest may be a violation of criminal and/or civil laws. Should any such attempt be made, TheaterMania reserves the right to seek remedies and damages to the fullest extent permitted by law.

Limitations of Liability

23. The Promotion Entities are not responsible for lost, stolen, late, misdirected, incomplete, illegible, damaged, garbled or irregular entries, Notifications or Declaration and Release documents, or for any entries not received or not processed for any reason, including any technical or human error.

24. The Promotion Entities are not responsible for any errors, omissions, incorrect or inaccurate information in these Official Rules, other Contest-related materials, including without limitation, printing or advertising errors, failure of or problems with any other equipment or programming associated with or used in the Contest howsoever caused.

25. The Promotion Entities are not responsible for any: failure of or problems with the Internet; problems or technical malfunction of any telephone network or lines, computer on-line systems, servers, access providers, computer equipment or software; failure, interruption or delay of any entry or e-mail to be transmitted or received or processed, including failure resulting from technical, human or other error or theft; technical problems or traffic congestion on the Internet or at any website or combination thereof, including injury or damage to an entrant's computer or mobile device or to any other individual's computer or mobile device related to or resulting from participating in, or downloading any material, regarding the Contest or accepting a prize; the security or privacy of information transmitted via computer networks or for breaches of privacy due to interference by third party computer "hackers" or otherwise; any communication not received due to an entrant's spam filter, user's system or internet connection; and late, lost misdirected, or unsuccessful efforts to notify a potential Winner.

26. The Promotion Entities are not responsible if any factor beyond their reasonable control, including weather, event cancellations, strike, lockout or any other labor dispute at their locations or the locations of any other organization or business whose services are used to fulfill this Contest, prevent any of the Prizes or any component of the Prizes from being fulfilled. In any such event, the Winners will not be provided with a substitute Prize or a substitute component of the Prize, as applicable, except at TheaterMania's sole discretion.

27. Under no circumstances will the Promotion Entities be required to award more Prizes than what is indicated in these Official Rules, or award the Prize other than in accordance with these Official Rules.

Protection of Personal Information

28. By entering the Contest, each entrant consents to the collection, storage, use and disclosure of their personal information for the purpose of administering the Contest by TheaterMania and for the purposes described in these Official Rules, in accordance with TheaterMania's privacy policy found at: https://www.theatermania.com/info/privacy.

29. By entering the Contest, each entrant acknowledges that the Promotion Entities may communicate with entrants via e-mail with respect to communicating the results of the Contest and the awarding of the Prize. No marketing communications will be received by entrants unless entrants provide TheaterMania with explicit permission to do so.

General

30. This Contest is void where prohibited by law and is subject to all applicable federal, State and municipal laws and regulations. The Contest and these Official Rules are governed by the laws of the State of New York and the federal laws of the United States of America applicable therein, without giving effect to any choice of law or conflict of law rules or provisions that would cause the application of any other state's or jurisdiction's laws. By participating in the Contest, Entrant agrees that: (i) any and all disputes, claims, and causes of action arising out of or in connection with the Contest, shall be resolved individually without resort to any form of class action; (ii) any judicial proceeding shall take place in a federal or state court within the State of New York; (iii) any and all claims, judgments, and awards shall be limited to actual out-of-pocket costs incurred, including costs associated with entering this Contest, but in no event will attorney fees be awarded or recoverable; (iv) under no circumstances will Entrant be permitted to obtain awards for, and Entrant hereby waives all rights to seek, punitive, incidental, exemplary, consequential, special damages, lost profits, other damages, and/or any rights to have damages multiplied or otherwise increased; and (v) Entrant's remedies are limited to a claim for money damages (if any) and he/she waives any right to seek injunctive or equitable relief.

31. TheaterMania reserves the right, to modify, suspend, terminate or reinstate the Contest or the Official Rules at any time, without notice, and for any reason. If the Contest is terminated, in whole or in part, before the designated date, TheaterMania reserves the right to select the Winners in a random drawing from all eligible, non-suspect entries received as of the date of the event giving rise to the termination. Inclusion in such drawing shall be each entrant's sole and exclusive remedy under such circumstances.

32. All Entries remain the property of the Entrant, however the Entrant grants TheaterMania the right to livestream the Entry as set out in these Official Rules and grants TheaterMania a perpetual non-exclusive license to host and display the Entry on TheaterMania's social media channels, including its YouTube channel and in TheaterMania's Facebook Videos, if TheaterMania so chooses.

33. A list of the three (3) Winners and the five (5) honorable mentions may be posted on TheaterMania's website and other TheaterMania marketing channels.

End Official Rules