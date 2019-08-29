Brandon Victor Dixon and More to Perform at American Theatre Wing Gala

The American Theatre Wing has announced the performers who will appear at their upcoming gala, which will take place on Monday, September 16. As previously announced, the event, dubbed Say Yes to Artists Gala, will celebrate the legacy of Jonathan Larson and the Larson family.

The gala will feature performances from Brandon Victor Dixon; Nikki M. James; the cast of The Jonathan Larson Project, including Nick Blaemire, Lauren Marcus, Andy Mientus, Krysta Rodriguez, and Jason Tam; the cast of Love in Hate Nation, including Sydney Farley, Amina Faye, Jasmine Forsberg, Lauren Marcus, Kelly McIntyre, Lena Skeele, Emerson Mae Smith, and Tatiana Wechsler; as well as Daphne Rubin-Vega, Fredi Walker, and other members of the original Rent cast. Jennifer Ashley Tepper will serve as director for the evening.

The funds raised at the gala will support the Wing's programs; this year's goal is to provide additional funding to the Jonathan Larson Grants, which provide monetary support to young musical theater writers.