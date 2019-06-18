Peppermint, Kate Bornstein, and More Celebrate at Public Forum: Queer & Now

On Monday, June 17, The Public Theater presented a special, free, one-night-only event, Public Forum: Queer & Now, at the Delacorte Theater in Central Park. Take a look at photos from the event.

Peppermint at Public Forum: Queer & Now.

(© Andres Otero)

Hosted by Jomama Jones and directed by Will Davis, Public Forum: Queer & Now included appearances by Trevor Bachman, Kate Bornstein, Jordan E. Cooper, Lea DeLaria, Ryan J. Haddad, Murray Hill, the Jerriese Johnson Gospel Choir, Jari Jones, the Lesbian & Gay Big Apple Corps Color Guard, Erin Markey, Darnell Moore, Diana Oh, Peppermint, Toshi Reagon, Conrad Ricamora, Aneesh Sheth, Chase Strangio, Nathaniel Swanson, Jacqueline Woodson, and more.

Conrad Ricamora at Public Forum: Queer & Now.

(© Andres Otero)

The event featured readings of pieces by James Baldwin, Audre Lorde, and Harvey Milk and excerpts from iconic Public Theater productions, including The Normal Heart, Fun Home, and more. Public Forum: Queer & Now is an Official WorldPride Event, honoring the legacy of resistance and the ongoing fight for LGBTQ liberation and pride. The evening celebrated the Public's extensive theatrical legacy of queer voices, as well as excerpts from iconic figures, historic moments, and the exciting new queer voices of tomorrow.