Gerard Canonico, Lauren Marcus, and Eric William Morris Perform at NYMF Opening

The New York Musical Festival (NYMF) kicked off its 2019 run on July 8. The festival continues through August 4 at venues in midtown Manhattan in New York City. At the opening-night celebration, Be More Chill stars Gerard Canonico and Lauren Marcus joined King Kong leading man Eric William Morris for a special performance.

Lauren Marcus performs at the New York Musical Festival's opening night.

(© Russ Rowland)

Now in its 16th year, NYMF nurtures the creation, production, and public presentation of stylistically, thematically, and culturally diverse new musicals to ensure the future vitality of musical theater.

Gerard Canonico and Lauren Marcus performing onstage.

(© Russ Rowland)

Here's a preview of 5 songs that will be heard in this year's slate of festival musicals.