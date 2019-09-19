Murray Hill to Host Monthly Series of Lip Sync Battles at the McKittrick Hotel

The McKittrick Hotel, home of Sleep No More, has announced Mic Drop With Murray Hill, a new party on select Thursdays in Manderley Bar. Upcoming dates are September 26, October 24, and November 21.

Mic Drop challenges audiences to duel live onstage for outrageous prizes and competitive glory. Guests compete for the chance to be crowned "Lip-Sync Champ of The Night," while resident DJ A-Ball spins dance and pop music hits.

Hill, a seasoned comedian and host, currently stars in the McKittrick's Bartschland Follies, a weekly burlesque cabaret hosted by Susanne Bartsch, and has toured extensively with Dita Von Teese and alt-cabaret provocateur Bridget Everett.

Mic Drop is the latest addition to Manderley Bar's repertoire, joining Friday residents, MK Groove Orchestra, and Saturday house band, Bassey and the Heathens.