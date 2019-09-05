Sleep No More's McKittrick Hotel to Host Hitchcock-Themed Halloween Party

The McKittrick Hotel will host A Hitchcock Halloween Party on October 25, 26, and 31.

Inspired by Hollywood's Golden Age and iconic filmmaker Alfred Hitchcock, the evenings will feature late-night dance parties with all the glitz and glamour of a movie premiere. The entire hotel will be transformed into a cinema-scape filled with surreal surprises and costumed revelry. The bar will be open from 10:15pm-4am; 9:15pm-3am on Halloween night.

Packages are available to attend Sleep No More or an elegant dinner banquet in the Club Car before the party begins.

The McKittrick is the home of Sleep No More.