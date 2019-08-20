Manhattan Theatre Club Announces New Artistic Producer

Manhattan Theatre Club has announced that Nicki Hunter will take on the role of artistic producer. She will be responsible for collaborating with the artistic team on both season programming and producing current MTC shows.

Hunter has been working at MTC for a decade, and has been an intern, assistant to artistic director Lynne Meadow, artistic associate, and line producer.

The rest of MTC's artistic team includes Barry Grove (executive producer), Elizabeth Rothman (director of artistic development), Stephen M. Kaus (director of artistic producing); Amy Loe (director of artistic operations and communication), Scott Kaplan (literary manager, Sloan Project manager), and Rosie DiVincenzo (artistic associate).