Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again — With Another Crossword

It's been almost five years since Mamma Mia! closed on Broadway in September 2015, but if the popularity of our recent quiz is any indication, the musical's fan base is still strong as ever. So this week we put together a crossword featuring songs and trivia from the show. Whether you loved it on Broadway or in movie theaters, or whether you just can't get enough of the music of a certain Swedish pop group, take a chance on this crossword. Happy puzzling!









































Answers

Across: 3. JUKEBOX 4. GAME 5. DANCING 6. MONEY 8. LOVE 10. WATERLOO 12. SKY 14. SAM 15. SOS 17. IDO

Down: 1. GREECE 2. DONNA 4. GIMME 5. DYNAMOS 7. HARRY 9. BILL 11. ABBA 13. KNOWING 14. SUPER 16. HONEY