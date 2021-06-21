Little Island to Host Tina & Friends: BYOB (Bring Your Own Beautiful) for Pride

In honor of the LGBTQIA community, Little Island will host a free ticketed event curated by artist-in-residence Tina Landau. Tina & Friends: BYOB (Bring Your Own Beautiful) is a variety show, a concert, and an intimate party rolled into one. Audience members are invited to join the festivities by bringing their own "beautiful" (a color, a flower, a person, etc.). Little Island is New York's brand new floating park in the Hudson River.

Landau is the Drama Desk Award-winning director of SpongeBob SquarePants on Broadway. She will be joined by Jason Danieley, Jared Grimes, Jon Michael Hill, Stephanie Hsu, Amber Iman, Bill Irwin, Rebecca Naomi Jones, Jo Lampert, Jodie Landau, Kelvin Moon Loh, Jessica Molaskey, Shakina Nayfack, Maddie and John Pizzarelli, Stacy Sargeant, Allan K. Washington, Libby Winters, Tony Yazbeck, and more. Musical direction and arrangement by Kimberly Grigsby.

Additional Pride programming includes by Marcus Paul James for the weekly Sunset Sounds series, New Victory LabWorks series with artists RudduR Dance, the Little Library series with Free Black Women's Library, a performance with Soul in the Horn/DJ Natasha Diggs for the Late Night in the Play Ground series as well as pop-up performances throughout the week.

Click here for more information about Little Island's complete slate of Pride events.