Leslie Odom Jr. will launch a spring 2020 tour celebrating his new album, Mr.

The Stronger Magic Tour will kick off March 8 in Las Vegas, with stops in San Francisco, Portland, Chicago, Detroit, Boston, and New York City.

Tony and Grammy winner Odom (Hamilton) will also perform at New York's Bowery Ballroom on November 4 and at the Paramount in Los Angeles on November 13.