Laverne Cox and Woolly Mammoth Announce Reading at Joe's Pub

Laverne Cox and the Woolly Mammoth Theatre Company have announced a reading of Lady Dane Figueroa Edidi's For Black Trans Girls Who Gotta Cuss a Mother F*cker Out When Snatching an Edge Ain't Enough: A Choreo Poem. The reading will take place at Joe's Pub on Saturday, July 27, at 6:30pm.

The reading will be directed by Paige Hernandez, and will star Edidi, Dezi Bing, and Kita Updike.

For Black Trans Girls is inspired by Ntozake Shange's iconic 1975 choreopoem, For Colored Girls Who Considered Suicide/When the Rainbow Is Enuf. Edidi describes the piece in press materials as "a celebration of Trans Women, Goddesshood, a lament for our fallen, a sword for our living and a challenge to white supremacy, structural oppression and any who would dare try to erase us from existence."

More information about the reading will be announced in the future.