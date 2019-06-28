Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat to Return to New York City

Manhattan Concert Productions will present a one-night-only performance of Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat on February 17, 2020 at Lincoln Center's David Geffen Hall.

With music by Andrew Lloyd Webber and lyrics by Tim Rice, Joseph is a reimagining of the bible story of Joseph, his 11 brothers, and his coat of many colors. The musical, which originated as a concept album in 1969, is celebrating its 50th anniversary this year.

The concert performance will feature a star-studded company, a chorus of 200 singers, and the New York City Chamber Orchestra. Additional details will be announced in the coming months.