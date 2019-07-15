Krysta Rodriguez, George Salazar, and More Set for Jonathan Larson Project Event

Ghostlight Records will celebrate the CD release of The Jonathan Larson Project with an exclusive in-store signing and performance at Barnes & Noble on July 29. The store is located at 150 East 86th Street, between Lexington and Third Avenues on the Upper East Side.

The event will feature a performance of musical selections and a CD signing. Artists in attendance will be performers Nick Blaemire, Lauren Marcus, Krysta Rodriguez, and George Salazar, in addition to Jennifer Ashley Tepper, who directed and conceived the show, and Charlie Rosen, who provided music supervision, orchestrations, and arrangements.

The limited edition CD package with a collectible 40-page hardbound book will be released on July 26, with a jewel case CD due on August 23. The album is currently available for digital download and streaming.

The album features the entire cast of the concert's October 2018 engagement at Feinstein's/54 Below: Blaemire, Marcus, Rodriguez, Salazar, and Andy Mientus. Rosen provides music supervision, orchestrations, and arrangements, with a band made up of musical director Natalie Tenenbaum, Rosen, Cody Owen Stine, Megan Talay, and Marques Walls.

Conceived and directed by Jennifer Ashley Tepper, The Jonathan Larson Project features cut songs from Larson's well-known works like Rent and tick, tick... BOOM!, tunes written for theatrical revues, and music written for the radio, some of which have never before been publicly performed or recorded.