Jeremy Stolle to Host One-Night Benefit Concert

The Phantom of the Opera veteran Jeremy Stolle will take the stage for Jeremy Stolle and Friends, a benefit concert to be held at Feinstein's/54 Below.

Scheduled for August 18, the evening will benefit Broadway Hearts, a non-profit dedicated to bringing the Broadway experience to children's hospitals in the New York area.

Stolle will be joined by the Unreachable Stars Band, Heather Lundstedt, Ali Ewoldt, students from the Institute for American Musical Theatre, and Elliot Greer.

The concert itself is described as follows: "With a program spanning genres from classical to pop/rock, this concert is packed with show-stopping moments and an eclectic musical set of favorites stemming from his many humorous adventures."

