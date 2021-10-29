James McAvoy-Led Cyrano de Bergerac Announces New Dates for New York City Run

New dates have been announced for the Brooklyn Academy of Music mounting of Cyrano de Bergerac, starring James McAvoy in the title role.

Directed by Jamie Lloyd and featuring a new adaptation of Edmond Rostand's play by Martin Crimp, Cyrano will also feature Evelyn Miller as Roxane, Eben Figueiredo as Christian, Tom Edden as De Guiche, Adam Best as Le Bret, and Michele Austin (Ragueneau), Sam Black (Armand), Nari Blair-Mangat (Valvert), Vaneeka Dadhria (Beatboxer), Adrian Der Gregorian (Montfleury), Jon Furlong (Annoying Person), Tazmyn-May Gebbett (Minder), Carla Harrison-Hodge (Denise), Mika Onyx Johnson (Usher), Joseph Langdon (Jean-Paul), Luyanda Unati Lewis-Nyawo (Marie-Louise), Nima Taleghani(Ligniere), and Brinsley Terence (Theatre Owner).

Lloyd's design team includes Soutra Gilmour (sets and costumes), Jon Clark (lighting), Ben and Max Ringham (sound and composition), Kate Waters (fights), Polly Bennett (additional movement), Anna Josephs (costume supervision), Lily Molgaard (props supervision), Rupert Hands (associate director), Nari Blair-Mangat (assistant director), and Rachel Wingate (associate designer).

The New York run, which was originally scheduled for 2020, follows a return engagement to London's West End, where it will run February 3-March 12 at the Harold Pinter Theatre, and the Theatre Royal Glasgow, where it will run March 18-26. The Jamie Lloyd Company production premiered at the Playhouse Theater in London.