Into the Woods Concert, With Alice Ripley, Betsy Wolfe, and More, Completes Cast

Complete casting has been announced for the one-night concert performance of Stephen Sondheim and James Lapine's Into the Woods, coming to New York City's Town Hall on Monday, July 8. The event is produced by and benefiting Cleveland Musical Theatre.

Joining the company of performers — all of whom were born, raised, or studied their craft in Ohio — are Maureen McGovern (Little Women) as Cinderella's Stepmother, Kristy Cates (Charlie and the Chocolate Factory) as Cinderella's Mother, and SiriusXM's "On Broadway" host Julie James as The Narrator.

They round out a cast, which, as previously announced, features Alice Ripley (Next to Normal) as the Witch, Tony Yazbeck (On the Town) as the Baker, Kate Shindle (Fun Home) as the Baker's Wife, Betsy Wolfe (Waitress) as Cinderella, Caitlin Houlahan (Waitress) as Little Red, Jordan Matthew Brown (The Book of Mormon) as Jack, Pamela Myers (Into the Woods) as Jack's Mother, Lee Wilkof (Waitress) as Mysterious Man, Kaley Ann Voorhees (The Phantom of the Opera) as Rapunzel, Zach Adkins (Anastasia) as Rapunzel's Prince, John Riddle (Frozen) as Cinderella's Prince, Antoinette Comer (Mamma Mia!) as Florinda, Tee Boyich (Mean Girls) as Lucinda, Matt Bogart (Jersey Boys) as the Wolf, Timothy Warmen (Spider-Man: Turn Off the Dark) as Cinderella's Father, Melvin Tunstall III (Beautiful) as the Steward, and Susan Blackwell ([title of show]) as the voice of the Giant.

The concert performance will also feature 22 chorus members and a 15-piece live orchestra under the musical direction of conductor Jon Ranger. The orchestra will include nine pre-professional student members of the Metropolitan Youth Orchestra.

Into the Woods is directed by Cleveland Musical Theatre Artistic Director Miles J. Sternfeld, with music supervision by Michael J. Moritz and choreography by Martín Céspedes. The creative team includes scenic design by Gabriel Firestone, costume design by Sydney Gallas, lighting design by Zach Blane, sound design by Patrick La Chance, and hair and makeup design by Robbie Amodeo.