Helen Hunt, Christopher Jackson, Javier Muñoz, and More Open in Working

Encores! Off-Center opened its new production of Nina Faso and Stephen Schwartz's Working: A Musical on June 26. Anne Kauffman's production runs through June 29 at New York City Center.

(© David Gordon)

The production stars Andrea Burns, Mateo Ferro, David Garrison, Helen Hunt, Christopher Jackson, Javier Muñoz, and Tracie Thoms.

Working cocreator Stephen Schwartz with director Anne Kauffman and musical director Alvin Hough Jr.

(© David Gordon)

Working has music direction by Alvin Hough Jr., choreography by Avihai Haham, and an ensemble made up of Daniel Ching, Tilly Evans-Krueger, Tessa Grady, and Malik Shabazz Kitchen.

Working songwriters Susan Birkenhead and Micki Grant.

(© David Gordon)

Based on the best-selling Studs Terkel book of the same name, Working: A Musical evokes the unsung nobility of American workers. From the hardworking waitress to the worn out millworker, this musical exalts the hopes, dignity, and sense of purpose shared by each one of us. A living, breathing testament to the people who make this country run, the Off-Center production incorporates stories from City Center's employees in celebration of the 75th-anniversary season, acting as a time capsule for the landmark occasion. The score includes contributions from an illustrious and eclectic list of songwriters — Craig Carnelia, Micki Grant, Mary Rodgers and Susan Birkenhead, James Taylor, and Lin-Manuel Miranda who composed two new songs added to recent productions.