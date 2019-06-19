Hannah Senesh Coming to the Museum of Jewish Heritage

Hannah Senesh, a one-woman play based on the writer's diaries and poems, will begin performances on July 24 ahead of opening night on Monday, July 29 at the Museum of Jewish Heritage, in collaboration with National Yiddish Theatre Folksbiene. Lexi Rabadi will star.

The production is written and directed by David Schechter, with music arranged and composed by Steven Lutvak. It will feature scenic design by Court Watson, costumes by Izzy Fields, lighting by Vivien Leone, sound design by Kenneth Goodwin, and props by Stephanie Gonzalez.

Hannah Senesh is described as follows: "Presented with music and song, this one-woman show tells the true story of Hannah Senesh, one of many Jews who escaped from Axis-allied Hungary in 1939 to the safety of British Mandate Palestine. There she joined Haganah and then bravely volunteered for a daring Special Operations mission to parachute back into Europe to save Jews from Nazi hands. She was ultimately caught by Nazi forces, tortured, and executed at the age of 22. Despite these circumstances, she refused to betray her companions. Hannah's story and indomitable spirit, along with the moving diary and poetry that she left behind, serve as an enduring inspiration to people everywhere standing up to the powers of hatred and oppression."