George Salazar, Derek Klena, and More to Present at the Jimmy Awards

Presenters have been announced for the 2019 Tony Awards, hosted by Ben Platt on Monday, June 24, at Broadway's Minskoff Theatre.

The roster will include Derek Klena (Jagged Little Pill), George Salazar (Be More Chill), Jimmy Awards alumni and current Broadway stars Andrew Barth Feldman (Dear Evan Hansen), Reneé Rapp (Mean Girls), Kyle Selig (Mean Girls), and Stephanie Styles (Kiss Me, Kate).

This year's Jimmy Awards ceremony will be streamed live in its entirety on the Jimmy Awards Facebook and YouTube pages, starting at 7:30pm. The livestream will also include special content for those watching the ceremony online.

Founded in 2009 by Nederlander Alliances LLC, Pittsburgh CLO, and Broadway Education Alliance (BEA), the mission of the Jimmy Awards/National High School Musical Theatre Awards (NHSMTA) is to raise the profile of musical theater in schools, recognize dedicated teachers, and inspire the next generation of performers and enthusiasts. Since the inception of the program, participating students have earned over $2 million in university and conservatory scholarships. Several student participants have already been cast in Broadway, touring and West End productions.

The Jimmy Awards are presented by the Broadway League Foundation in honor of legendary Broadway producer/theatre owner James M. Nederlander and are supported by many leading theater-industry organizations. More information about the National High School Musical Theatre Awards program can be found here.