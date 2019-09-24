Final Album From Marin Mazzie and Jason Danieley Sets Release Date

Broadway Records will release the final album from Marin Mazzie and Jason Danieley on Friday, October 18.

Marin Mazzie & Jason Danieley: Broadway & Beyond was recorded live at Feinstein's/54 Below in May 2017. The concerts would mark their final New York City appearances together before Mazzie's death from ovarian cancer in September 2018.

Featuring tunes from Broadway and the Great American Songbook, the album includes songs from Trojan Women, The Visit, Fiorello!, Curtains, Ragtime, Passion, Kiss Me, Kate, and more. Sales will benefit the Actors Fund, Cancer Support Community, and Tina's Wish. Michael J. Moritz Jr. serves as producer, alongside associate producer Brandon Leowit and executive producer Robbie Rozelle, who serves as Broadway Records' A&R director.

On the record, Mazzie and Danieley are backed by Joseph Thalken on piano, Pete Donovan on bass, and Rich Rosensweig on drums.

Click here to preorder.