Evita Opens at New York City Center

Solea Pfeiffer and Maia Reficco will star in New York City Center's upcoming gala revival of Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice's Evita, running November 13-24.

Choreographers Valeria Solomonoff and Emily Maltby flank director Sammi Cannold.

(© Tricia Baron)

Solea Pfeiffer and Maia Reficco head the company as Eva, ages 20-33, and Eva, ages 15-20. They're joined by Jason Gotay as Che, Enrique Acevedo as Perón, and Philip Hernandez as Magaldi. The ensemble includes Sergio Martín Almirón, Fabio Angelo, Isa Antonetti, Leah Barsky, Kristina Bermudez, Edgar Cavasos, Alexander Gil Cruz, Rebecca Eichenberger, Jennifer Florentino, David Michael Garry, Mariano Loguidice, Robin Masella, Phoebe Garcia Pearl, Patricia Phillips, Guillermina Quiroga, Maria Cristina Slye, Lucas Thompson, Daniel Torres, and Ricardo A. Zayas.

The production is directed by Sammi Cannold, musical-directed by Kristen Blodgette, choreographed by Valeria Solomonoff and Emily Maltby, and associate-directed by Rebecca Aparicio.