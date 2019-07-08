Disney Releases Trailer for New Nonmusical Mulan Remake

Disney has released a new teaser trailer for its upcoming live-action, nonmusical film Mulan, set to hit theaters on March 27. Check it out below.

Mulan features an international cast made up of Yifei Liu as Mulan, Donnie Yen as Commander Tung, Jason Scott Lee as Böri Khan, Yoson An as Chen Honghui, Gong Li as Xian Lang, and Jet Li as the Emperor. The film is directed by Niki Caro from a screenplay by Rick Jaffa & Amanda Silver and Elizabeth Martin & Lauren Hynek. It is based on the narrative poem The Ballad of Mulan.

Disney's first version of Mulan was released as an animated musical in 1998.