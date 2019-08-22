Disney Musicals Concert to Benefit Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS

Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS will mark the 25th anniversary of Disney on Broadway on Monday, November 4, with a special concert at the New Amsterdam Theatre.

Presented with Disney Theatrical Productions, Celebrating 25 Magical Years of Disney on Broadway will feature songs from Aida, Aladdin, Beauty and the Beast, Frozen, The Lion King, The Little Mermaid, Mary Poppins, Newsies, Tarzan, and more.

Disney on Broadway's shows have raised more than $18 million for Broadway Cares. A complete list of performers is still to be announced.