Christopher Jackson and Mateo Ferro Preview Songs from Working

Encores! Off-Center debuts a newly revised edition of Nina Faso and Stephen Schwartz's Working: A Musical, June 26-29 at New York City Center. Watch stars Christopher Jackson and Mateo Ferro, as well as songwriter Susan Birkenhead, preview songs from the show below.

Working: A Musical will be directed by Anne Kauffman with music direction by Alvin Hough, Jr. and choreography by Avihai Haham. The production also stars Andrea Burns, David Garrison, Helen Hunt, Javier Muñoz, and Tracie Thoms.

The work is described as follows: "Based on the best-selling Studs Terkel book of the same name, Working: A Musical evokes the unsung nobility of American workers. From the hardworking waitress to the worn out millworker, this musical exalts the hopes, dignity, and sense of purpose shared by each one of us. A living, breathing testament to the people who make this country run, the Off-Center production will incorporate stories from City Center's employees in celebration of the 75th Anniversary Season, acting as a time capsule for the landmark occasion. The score includes contributions from an illustrious and eclectic list of songwriters — Craig Carnelia, Micki Grant, Mary Rodgers and Susan Birkenhead, James Taylor, and Lin-Manuel Miranda who composed two new songs added to recent productions."