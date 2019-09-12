Big Apple Circus to Return for 42nd Season, With Ringmaster Storm Marrero

Big Apple Circus has announced its 42nd season, which will be led by Brooklyn-born singer and ringmaster Storm Marrero. Performances will begin October 12 and run through February 2, 2020.

Among this year's acts are the New York premiere of America's Got Talent finalists Savitsky Cats, New York comedian Amy Gordon, and 79-year-old comedic acrobat and NYU and Juilliard professor Hovey Burgess.

The show will also feature original compositions by Drama Desk-nominated composer, writer, performer, and multi-instrumentalist Ada Westfall. The rest of the creative team includes Wages Argott (music director), Janine Delwarte (composer), Jesse Alford (lighting designer), and Tony nmoinee Emilio Sosa (costume designer).