American Theatre Wing Announces New Members of the Board of Trustees and Advisory Committee

The American Theatre Wing has announced new appointments to its board of trustees and advisory committee.

Joining the Board of Trustees are Dr. Luz Towns-Miranda, Ph.D and Howard Wolfson. Joining the Advisory Committee are Jane Chu, Clint Ramos, and Anna Deavere Smith.

Additionally, in honor and in recognition of their stalwart and long commitment to the American Theatre Wing, two longtime trustees, Howard Stringer and Pia Lindström, have been appointed to Emeritus status.

The American Theatre Wing board of trustees is the governing body responsible for oversight of all of the Wing's activities and its overall well-being. The advisory committee provides support and guidance to the board and staff of the Wing as they implement the organization's goals and objectives.