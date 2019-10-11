Amber Riley Joins ABC's Little Mermaid Live!

Amber Riley has joined ABC's cast of The Little Mermaid Live!, airing Tuesday, November 5 at 8pm. Riley will play

Riley will serve as the evening's emcee, alongside Auli'i Cravalho as Ariel, Shaggy as Sebastian, and Queen Latifah as Ursula. John Stamos will play Chef Louis, which he also played in the 2016 Hollywood Bowl production. Graham Phillips will take on the role of Prince Eric.

The television production will celebrate the 30th anniversary of the animated classic through a hybrid format where live performances are woven into a broadcast of the original film. Sets and costumes will be by Zaldy, with choreography by Nick Florez and R.J. Durrell. The Little Mermaid features songs by Howard Ashman, Alan Menken, and Glenn Slater.

The Little Mermaid Live! is a project unrelated to the upcoming film remake, starring Halle Bailey as Ariel.