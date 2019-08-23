Ogunquit Playhouse Hosts Senior Event to Combat Loneliness and Social Isolation

On August 22, the Ogunquit Playhouse in Maine partnered with the Tramuto Playhouse to host an event for senior citizens, offering deeply discounted tickets to a performance of Agatha Christie's Murder on the Orient Express, as well as an outdoor lunch and a post-show discussion. Each of the 100 attendees was also given a copy of the original novel and invited to an additional event to discuss the differences between it and the play.

This event was the first program of the Tramuto Foundatiom and Ogunquit Playhouse Human Rights Partnership, and was a part of the ongoing effort to prevent social isolation and combat loneliness among aging adults.