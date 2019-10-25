Watch Cynthia Erivo Sing "Stand Up" From Her New Film Harriet

"Stand Up," an original song written by Joshuah Brian Campbell and Cynthia Erivo for the film Harriet, is now available, ahead a full soundtrack release on November 1.

Harriet, based on the story of Harriet Tubman's escape from slavery, will be released in theaters on November 1 and stars the Tony-winning Erivo (The Color Purple) in the title role. Take a look as she sings the song that will soon be up on the silver screen — and may be in Oscar contention with Taylor Swift's latest musical addition to Cats.