The Politician, Starring Ben Platt, Bette Midler, and More, Releases Trailer

Netflix has released a trailer for The Politician, a new series created by Ryan Murphy and starring Ben Platt, Gwyneth Paltrow, Judith Light, Bette Midler, and many more. Check out the trailer for the series, which premieres on September 27.

The hourlong series is created by Murphy, Brad Falchuk, and Ian Brennan. Platt will play a wealthy Santa Barbara resident with political aspirations.