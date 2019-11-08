See Idina Menzel, Kristen Bell, Jonathan Groff, and More at Frozen 2 Premiere
The new film comes out November 22.
Walt Disney Animation Studios held the world premiere of Frozen 2 on November 7 at Hollywood's Dolby Theatre.
Attending the event were the stars from Frozen 2 including Kristen Bell, Idina Menzel, Josh Gad, Jonathan Groff, Sterling K. Brown, Evan Rachel Wood, Alfred Molina, Martha Plimpton, Jason Ritter, Rachel Matthews, Jeremy Sisto, Hadley Gannaway, and Mattea Conforti.
Filmmakers in attendance included Chris Buck (director and story), Jennifer Lee (director, screenplay, story by, chief creative officer), Peter Del Vecho (producer), Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez (original songs, story), Christophe Beck (original score), plus end-credit artists Brendon Urie (Panic! At The Disco), Brian Bell and Rivers Cuomo (Weezer).
Frozen 2 is described as follows: "Why was Elsa born with magical powers? What truths about the past await Elsa as she ventures into the unknown to the enchanted forests and dark seas beyond Arendelle? The answers are calling her but also threatening her kingdom. Together with Anna, Kristoff, Olaf and Sven, she'll face a dangerous but remarkable journey."
The movie opens November 22.